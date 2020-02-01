Israel Adesanya Wants Darren Till In London Stadium Show

Spread the word!













Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is sure he’ll fight English standout Darren Till someday. And when the do meet the ‘Last Stylebender’ says he’s will to travel to the ‘Gorillas’ home country to make it happen. Speaking on Submission Radio, Adesanya admitted the pair are friendly but noted its inevitable that they will meet in the octagon, he said.

“We are cool, I like Darren. We already know we are going to fight one day; we will do it for the culture of fighting. That is a stylistic matchup that can’t be missed, not in this era. “It’s not going to get away from me. I like him, he’s a good kid. I think we get along very well.”

When the fight does happen the 31-year-old New Zealander says he wants to do it in London and sell out a stadium.

“I haven’t been to London yet so what better excuse… What better reason to go to London then to sell out a stadium show over there and fight one of their sons, Darren Till.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Whilst a huge stadium show with these two elite level strikers headlining is fun to think about, it’s only a pipe dream right now. The champion first has a really tough defence at UFC 248. He’ll put his newly claimed belt on the line against Yoel Romero – who is the consensus scariest man on the roster.

Till on the other hand is currently without an opponent. According to the UFC he is injured right now, however the scouse contender disputed that claim and says he is in argument over financial issues with the promotion. Fans had hoped to see him compete at UFC 248 against Jared Cannonier in March. However, this now looks unlikely due to the above and we’ll have to wait to see who Till faces next after his successful middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum in 2019.

