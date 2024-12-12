Report – Israel Adesanya targeted to headline UFC Saudi Arabia in fight with Nassourdine Imavov

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is reportedly in line for his return to action, in the form of a UFC Saudi Arabia clash with surging challenger, Nassourdine Imavov on February 1. from The Venue arena in Riyadh.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight kingpin, and the current number two ranked challenger, will look to snap a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his mixed martial arts career in his return to action — most recently dropping a fourth round face crank submission loss to rival, Dricus du Plessis in their title grudge match at UFC 305 in August.

Israel Adesanya expected to fight Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

As for Imavov, the Dagestani-born star retains the number five rank in the division, most recently extending is winning run to three straight fights at UFC Fight Night Paris back in Paris, turning in a unanimous decision victory over Brendan Allen in a five-round rematch in France.

Prior to his championship charge loss to South African fival, du Plessis, City Kickboxing staple, Israel Adesanya made unwanted history in September of last year, becoming the first champion in Octagon history to lose gold twice in the space of a calendar year, courtesy of a decision shutout loss to Sean Strickland.

A former two-time titleholder, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya has turned in notable Octagon wins over the likes of Marvin Vettori, Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier, and current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira.

In the midst of a three-fight rise, Imavov has beaten the above-mentioned Allen, as well as common-foe, Cannonier and perennial challenger, Roman Dolidze during his impressive run of clashes this year.

UFC Saudi Arabia takes place on February 1. from The Venue arena in Riyadh, with a middleweight clash between former titleholder, Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov expected to take main event honors.