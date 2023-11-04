Israel Adesanya flirts with UFC return despite plans for hiatus until 2027: ‘Saudi Arabia in March? Tempting’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya confirmed plans for a lengthy hiatus from active competition until potentially 2027 at the earliest following his September title loss, however, earlier today, appeared to have his interested piqued by a planned UFC debut in Saudi Arabia in March of next year – alluding to a potential comeback.

Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight titleholder under the banner of the organization, most recently headlined UFC 293 back in September in Sydney, Australia – suffering a spectacular unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland in a championship title fight loss – dropping his crown for the second time in the space of a year.

And in the immediate aftermath of the loss, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya confirmed plans for a lengthy stay away from the Octagon – potentially for a period of four years, despite links to a championship rematch with Strickland as soon as next year.

“I was getting so many messages,” Israel Adesanya said during a recent trip to Saudi Arabia to take in Tyson Fury’s boxing match with Francis Ngannou. “I woke up and was getting tagged in so many things. I’m not dead – I’m not retiring. I mean, calm the f*ck down. I’m alive. 2027. Look for the return, I’ll see you then.”

And last month, reports confirmed how the UFC is set to touch down in a new Middle Eastern territory for the first time – with a planned March debut in the above-mentioned, Saudi Arabia for a ‘Fight Night’ billed card earmarked already.

Israel Adesanya weighs up return to the UFC in March of next year

Appearing to already backtrack on a hiatus away from the sport of mixed martial arts, Adesanya claimed he was “tempted” by a potential feature at Saudi Arabia next year.

“I appreciate the love from greats who recognize the realness!” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account. “ Saudi Arabia in March… tempting hahaha.”

I always appreciate the love from greats who recognize the realness! Saudi Arabia in March…tempting hahaha 😂🍹🏝️ pic.twitter.com/PeTTcfVZ66 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 4, 2023

