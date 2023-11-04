Israel Adesanya flirts with UFC return despite plans for hiatus until 2027: ‘Saudi Arabia in March? Tempting’

ByRoss Markey
Israel Adesanya flirts with UFC Saudi Arabia return in March it's tempting

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya confirmed plans for a lengthy hiatus from active competition until potentially 2027 at the earliest following his September title loss, however, earlier today, appeared to have his interested piqued by a planned UFC debut in Saudi Arabia in March of next year – alluding to a potential comeback.

Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight titleholder under the banner of the organization, most recently headlined UFC 293 back in September in Sydney, Australia – suffering a spectacular unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland in a championship title fight loss – dropping his crown for the second time in the space of a year.

And in the immediate aftermath of the loss, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya confirmed plans for a lengthy stay away from the Octagon – potentially for a period of four years, despite links to a championship rematch with Strickland as soon as next year.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor frustrated by UFC absence in emotional outburst: 'I've been kept from my living for 3 years'

“I was getting so many messages,” Israel Adesanya said during a recent trip to Saudi Arabia to take in Tyson Fury’s boxing match with Francis Ngannou. “I woke up and was getting tagged in so many things. I’m not dead – I’m not retiring. I mean, calm the f*ck down. I’m alive. 2027. Look for the return, I’ll see you then.” 

And last month, reports confirmed how the UFC is set to touch down in a new Middle Eastern territory for the first time – with a planned March debut in the above-mentioned, Saudi Arabia for a ‘Fight Night’ billed card earmarked already. 

READ MORE:  Francis Ngannou set to be ranked in WBC top 10 list amid calls for title fight rematch with Tyson Fury

Israel Adesanya weighs up return to the UFC in March of next year

Appearing to already backtrack on a hiatus away from the sport of mixed martial arts, Adesanya claimed he was “tempted” by a potential feature at Saudi Arabia next year. 

“I appreciate the love from greats who recognize the realness!” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account. “ Saudi Arabia in March… tempting hahaha.” 

Would you like to see Israel Adesanya feature at a UFC Saudi Arabia event next year?

MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts