Israel Adesanya urged to commit to UFC 300 return, fight Strickland – du Plessis winner: ‘They’re trying to procure that fight’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has been urged to make a commitment and announce plans to fight at UFC 300 next year, with Chael Sonnen urging the City Kickboxing staple to seek out a fight with Sean Strickland or Dricus du Plessis ahead of their fight later this month.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 293 back in September against the above-mentioned, Strickland, dropping his championship for the second time in a year in the form of a stunning upset decision loss to the outspoken challenger.

And in the immediate aftermath of UFC 293, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Israel Adesanya claimed he would be sidelined until 2027 at the very earliest, before claiming that fans and pundits fell for his joking nature.

Israel Adesanya urged to fight at UFC 300

Confirming plans to make a comeback in the coming months, Adesanya has been linked with a UFC 300 trilogy clash with two-time Octagon foe, Alex Pereira, however, as far as Sonnen is confirmed, the former should go after a rematch with Strickland, or a grudge fight with du Plessis at the flagship event.

“The reason that (Sean) Strickland and (Dricus) du Plessis was rushed to the marketplace is because the winner is gonna take on Izzy at UFC 300,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Now that isn’t done… But that is the option that is attempting to be preserved the most. Izzy has spoke on this. Izzy has not given us a commitment, but he’s come close. One thing that I do prefer is that Izzy go first.”

“I would prefer that Izzy, prior to Strickland vs. du Plessis, goes first and says, ‘I’ll be waiting for you in April at 300.’” Sonnen explained. “The reason is because while I know that’s the match they’re [the UFC] trying to procure. If Izzy goes second – which means we’ve established who the winner is, and then Izzy makes his choice – it gives the perception that it’s a favorable matchup in Izzy’s opinion.” (H/T MMA News)

