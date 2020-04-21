Israel Adesanya, Tyron Woodley Exchange Words On Social Media, Leon Edwards Gets Involved

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya and Tyron Woodley got into it on social media.

It all began when Woodley signaled his intentions of moving up to middleweight in the future. He added that he didn’t see the hype about Adesanya — the current 185-pound champion — and that “The Last Stylebender” was scared of fighters with power.

And so, Adesanya responded soon after.

"Lol see me see trouble…whala just dey find me [email protected] can't even deal with one Nigerian Nightmare @USMAN84kg when he was at 30%. Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well 😂"

Lol see me see trouble…whala just dey find me anyhow.@TWooodley can’t even deal with one Nigerian Nightmare @USMAN84kg when he was at 30%.

Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well 😂 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 21, 2020

Adesanya, of course, is referring to Woodley losing his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in a lopsided decision defeat back at UFC 235 in March last year.

It didn’t take long for “The Chosen One” to respond:

"U the great white hype! I ain't hard to find! You terrified of power. You watched paint dry against @YoelRomeroMMA & now u have the record for least amount of strikes. Fix that fake a** @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Box before he come looking for you! @ufc gone protect @stylebender too?!"

U the great white hype! I ain't hard to find! You terrified of power. You watched paint dry against @YoelRomeroMMA & now u have the record for least amount of strikes. Fix that fake ass @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Box before he come looking for you! @ufc gone protect @stylebender too?! https://t.co/Rpec3rdKpA — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 21, 2020

Leon Edwards — who was supposed to face Woodley at UFC London last month before it was canceled — then entered the conversation:

"Bruh you still trying everything you can to get out of this ass whooping your day is coming just be patient 😂"

Bruh you still trying everything you can to get out of this ass whooping your day is coming just be patient 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 21, 2020

Woodley would not let that slide.

"Shut your b*itch ass up. I was flying over the pond with one corner to f*ck you up. You was an alternate cause Colby was scary. Remember that Geico. Can't even come catch this fade. Take a number and Wait! You can be #TheFluffer"

Shut your bitch ass up. I was flying over the pond with one corner to fuck you up. You was an alternate cause Colby was scary. Remember that Geico. Can't even come catch this fade. Take a number and Wait! You can be #TheFluffer https://t.co/roLqtHGZ6l — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 21, 2020

All in all, a normal day in the world of mixed martial arts.

What do you make of those Twitter exchanges?