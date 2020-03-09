Israel Adesanya Says He’s ‘Going To Sleep’ Paulo Costa When They Fight

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya is confident he will hear ‘And Still’ when he fights Paulo Costa later this year.

After UFC 248, where Adesanya beat Yoel Romero by a lackluster decision, the champ continued to trade shots at Costa. The Brazilian even did a press conference following the event trashing the champion for a terrible fight.

Now, after all the trash-talk the two have done for months, Adesanya says he’s looking forward to the fight even more than ever.

“Everything happens the way it’s supposed to happen, but I’m looking forward to that fight now more than ever,” Adesanya said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “Because I actually get a guy that’s going to not stand there and do the 52 blocks at me. He’s actually going to come forward, have pressure and get hit by me a lot.”

Although the two have taken shots at one another, Adesanya doesn’t think highly of Costa’s trash-talking game.

“He sucks at it,” Adesanya said. “He sucks at trying to talk trash, as well, and he’s easily influenced. I can flick his nose, and you’ll see him bark at the cage. He’s too emotional.”

When they will fight is unknown at this time, but it should be expected to happen sometime in the summer or fall. It will be a highly-anticipated fight, yet Israel Adesanya doesn’t think it will be close.

Instead, “The Last Stylebender” promises to knock out the Brazilian.

“Already I know how that fight’s going to go,” he said. “I’m going to sleep that guy. He’s a guy that I’ve seen [before]. I’ve had a lot of kickboxing fights. His reach, his arms when he lets them down, they reach his waist, you know? I’ll pick him apart. He’s a guy I’ll definitely jab, I’ll pick apart, catch him, then knock him out.”

