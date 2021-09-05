Israel Adesanya has offered his response to Derek Brunson following UFC Vegas 36.

Brunson went one-on-one with Darren Till inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Vegas. Brunson ended up scoring the third-round submission finish over Till. After the fight, Brunson said he’s gunning for a title shot.

“I’m tired of these guys not mentioning my name. You know [Israel Adesanya], look at the camera, mention my name. I heard you mentioning Till and [Jared] Cannonier. Cause I’ve been busting my butt, four years after my loss to get back to this point. I’m ready to contend.”

Adesanya was quick to respond to Brunson.

Calm down…boy.

You still a bum…son. pic.twitter.com/8LymB7PLm3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 4, 2021

“Calm down…boy. You still a bum…son.”

Back in 2018, Adesanya stopped Brunson via second-round TKO. Since the defeat to Adesanya, Brunson has amassed a five-fight winning streak. Along the way, Brunson has beaten Till, Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou.

Brunson has said he believes he’s due for a shot at the UFC Middleweight Title. He even said he’s willing to wait for the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2.

“I’m not broke. I’ll sit and wait [for the title shot]. I know Izzy and [Robert] Whittaker got a fight coming up. I’ll sit and wait. That gives me five, six months to go ahead and get my body right and prepare for this really last, long title push that I’m trying to make.”

The UFC initially wanted to book Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 at the end of 2021. Travel issues have reportedly forced the promotion to push the bout into 2022.