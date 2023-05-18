Reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya reacts to Alex Pereira’s upcoming matchup against Jan Blachowicz.

It was recently announced that former 185lb champion, Pereira, would take on Blawchowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291 on July 29. This comes just over three months after being brutal knocked out by Adesanya, not to mention he is moving up a weight.

Blachowicz also posses a good all-round game and a competent level of wrestling and grappling, something which Pereira has shown as a weakness in previous outings.

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira Vs. Jan Blachowicz

Adesanya knows both Pereira and Blachowicz very well, with them being the only two men who have beaten him in MMA. ‘Stylebender’ would lose a decision to Blachowicz back in 2020 in a failed attempt to become double champ, while he would be stopped by Pereira in November of last year.

So he is good a person as any to break down the fight, and speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya predicted who would win the upcoming light-heavyweight matchup.

“I think Jan is going to take him down and just beat him up there,” Adesanya said via his YouTube channel. “Jan will stand with him for a bit, but eventually just get him to the fence or try and take him down the way he took me down. I don’t think he’s going to shoot [for a takedown] so he’s either going to get him to the fence.” (H/T Mirror)

Adesanya is set to return later this year and will face the winner of Robert Whittaker Vs. Dricus Du Plessis, with the latter being the preferred matchup according to the 33-year-old.

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira Vs. Jan Blachowicz via his YouTube channel

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya or will Alex Pereira be victorious?