Israel Adesanya predicts Jan Blachowicz to win at UFC 282: “Everyone has a limit. If you push them far enough, they break.”

Israel Adesanya gave his prediction on this weekend’s UFC 282 title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

During a recent episode on his YouTube channel, Adesanya expressed that Blachowicz has more experience which may come into play in the T-Mobile Arena.

“Jan Blachowicz versus Ankalaev. I’m gonna go Jan in this fight,” Adesanya said. “I think the experience from Jan might help carry over this one but homeboy (Ankalaev) looks like a beast. These guys… you push them, there’s a limit. Everyone has a limit. If you push them far enough, they Break.” (MMANews.com)

Blachowicz has claimed UFC gold in a vacant fight in the past. After Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in February 2021, the division’s crown became available for rising contenders. After a three-fight win streak, Blachowicz got his opportunity and took advantage of it. He defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 to capture his first and only light heavyweight title. He defended the title one time.

Israel Adesanya is no stranger to Jan Blachowicz

The former UFC middleweight champion attempted to capture the light heavyweight crown from then-champion Blachowicz in March 2021. Blachowicz’s strength and wrestling ability were on full display in the UFC apex. It was the first loss in Adesanya’s professional mixed martial arts career.

The original UFC 282 main event was supposed to feature a title rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. Prochazka was forced to vacate the light heavyweight belt due to a serious shoulder injury. The UFC decided to book Blachowicz and Ankalaev as the new main event to close out the last pay-per-view of the year.

Ankalaev (18-1) is on a nine fight unbeaten streak. He last competed in July where he beat Anthony Smith by TKO. Blachowicz last fought Aleksandar Rakić and won by third-round TKO. The winner of UFC 282’s main event will become the new king of the light heavyweight division.