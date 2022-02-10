Speaking at the UFC 271 press conference, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was full of nothing but praise for Conor McGregor.

Having just inked a new deal with the UFC, Adesanya’s management team revealed this new contract would make him ‘one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts.’

McGregor responded to the post from Paradigm sports to congratulate ‘The Last Stylebender’.

“Can’t wait to see Izzy Style (Israel Adesanya) back in the Octagon this weekend,” McGregor tweeted after the announcement.

“One of the true remaining high-level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster. Don’t just fight. Perform!”

One reporter mentioned McGregor’s tweet at the press conference, this is what Israel Adesanya had to say.

“Real recognize real. We’re on the same team when it comes to Paradigm. Yeah, I think I’m in second place when it comes to the highest-paid fighter on the roster. Well, active right now,” Adesanya offered to reporters.

“Conor is a guy I’ve always admired from the jump… from the jump, when he fought Marcus Brimage.”

“He’s a guy that… he’s a performer. When he said perform, I know what he means. We know. You don’t just fight. You perform. Look at the last fight with Whittaker… That was a rockstar concert. I gave a song and dance, the whole thing.”

“So, yeah. We understand the magnitude of stepping up in the main event. Not just showing off but showing out. I appreciate Conor and what he’s done for the game. Whether you like him or not, he’s raised the bar. Even for you guys in here. The whole game is better because of him. Ronda Rousey did that in her time,” Adesanya continues.

“I look to raise the bar the same.” (Transcribed by brobible.com)

It appears there is nothing but respect between two people who have truly helped elevate the sport.

Who do you think walks away with that middleweight belt come Saturday night?

