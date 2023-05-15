Expected to headline a pay-per-view return to Sydney, Australia for the UFC before the close of his year, undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya claims his next outing will bring “something special” – regardless of outcome.

Adesanya, the current undisputed middleweight champion, headlined UFC 287 back in April most recently, recapturing the division throne with a stunning second round knockout win over arch-rival, Alex Pereira – defeating the Brazilian for the first time during their four-fight combat sports series.

Back in November of last year, the City Kickboxing staple suffered his first professional loss at the middleweight limit in mixed martial arts, dropping a fifth round standing TKO loss against Pereira – as the duo rekindled their rivalry.

Expected to return to the Octagon to kick-off his second middleweight title reign before the close of this annum, Israel Adesanya has been earmarked to headline a pay-per-view return ‘Down Under’ for the organization by UFC leader, Dana White.

And in terms of opponents, the Nigerian-Kiwi is expected to fight either former champion, Robert Whittaker in a third title fight between the duo, or South African contender, Dricus du Plessis – with the pair featuring in a championship-eliminator at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July.

Israel Adesanya is set to fight Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis next

Previewing his next outing under the promotion’s banner, Adesanya claimed that he would bring “something special” into his next clash.

“Face the Pain,” Israel Adesanya tweeted. “Back in the day when you heard this track… you know sh*ts about to get REAL!! We’ve come a looong way as a sport. It’s been awesome to watch the growth… then I jumped in the game and played my part in taking it to new levels and to millions (and millions) of new people around the world. My next game will be something special, regardless of who wins. Who do you want to win, Rob or Dricus, and why?”