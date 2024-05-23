UFC star Israel Adesanya immortalized in massive mural by famous street artist Owen Dippie

ByCraig Pekios
UFC superstar Israel Adesanya has been immortalized with a magnificent mural in his home country.

Owen Dippie, an internationally recognized artist from New Zealand recently unveiled his latest work which features the former two-time middleweight world champion in stunning detail.

“I saw his work of this beautiful Maori lady with a tāmoko,” Adesanya told 1News in New Zealand. “I never knew who he was at the time and I’ve seen his work all across Auckland and he does a lot of work worldwide. To be immortalized on the wall in the city that I’ve stood on by one of the greatest to do it, and right by the Sky Tower, it’s fitting, it’s poetic, it’s awesome.”

The mural can be seen on Victoria Street West in Auckland.

“He had to chip away the paint for days, then paint the walls with like four coats of white, and then look at this mug for how many weeks?” Adesanya added. “It’s a lot of work but it’s much appreciated.”

Owen Dippie Draws Inspiration From Israel Adesanya and everything he does

Breaking onto the scene in 2006, Owen Dippie’s impeccable artwork can be seen around the world in cities like Brooklyn, NY, and Los Angeles.

He is also involved with mental health and suicide awareness outreach, and breast cancer research fundraising

“His dedication to whatever it is, whether it’s fighting, art, music, you want to do something and you take it to that level,” Dippie said when asked why he chose to make Adesanya the subject of his latest masterpiece.

