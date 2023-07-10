Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum share wholesome moment during a meeting at UFC290 this past weekend.

In the co-main event of UFC 236, Adesanya and Gastelum put on a thrilling and dramatic fight that would go on to win the UFC’s Fight of The Year award in 2019. Hurting one another throughout in a blood and guts war, Adesanya would eventually be crowned the winner after the 25 minutes concluded and would be award the interim middleweight title.

Since then, the pairs careers have taken drastically different paths, Adesanya is now a two-time UFC champion and had defended his title five times before losing it to Alex Pereira. As for Gastelum, he has gone 2-5 since their fight, but recently got back on the right track after defeating Chris Curtis at UFC 287. After announcing his return to welterweight, Gastelum also has a huge fight booked against rising contender and No.6 ranked, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Israel Adesanya and kelvin Gastelum embrace

When the pair bumped into one another this past weekend, cameras caught a touching moment as the both men expressed their admiration for one another.

This fight game is a golden thread that binds us together forever! Respect Is earned for life. @stylebender thank you for inspiring so many including myself. 🙏👊 pic.twitter.com/QDpIbppPuZ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 9, 2023 Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum meeting

“I’m so proud of you,” Adesanya told Gastelum. “You know why? Discipline. Maturity. Back in the day, I was a bit talented and I worked hard, bro… But the fact that now you know, and you’re like ‘Yeah, let’s get it.’ Do your fucking thing.” (H/T MMANews)

“This is what I respect about you, bro,” Gastelum responded. “When you came into the scene, you knew what you wanted to do. You fucking went for it. Now I feel like I’m in that place.”

“Now, it’s your time,” Adesanya replied.

Adesanya is to defend his title against Dricus du Plessis this September, while Gastelum will fight the week after on a Fight Night card.

How will Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastleum do in their respective fights?