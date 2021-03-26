BMW has cut ties with UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after he made a rape joke about Kevin Holland on social media this past weekend.

“Bro, I will f*ckin rape you,” Adesanya said about Holland in the now-deleted Instagram story that has resulted in the superstar being under heavy criticism. Adesanya took to his social media to release an apology this week following New Zealand Prime Minister Grant Robertson condemned the UFC champion. While the apology was well worded and thought out, it clearly wasn’t enough for a monster sponsor like BMW to not drop him.

BMW issued a statement saying that the company is cutting ties with Adesanya, who was supposed to be unveiled as the face of BMW New Zealand next week. Unfortunately that will not be happening for BMW and Adesanya.

“Due to the comments made by an athlete online, we have reviewed our pending association with said athlete and we have decided not to push forward with a specific ambassador for the brand at this time in New Zealand,” (via Stuff).

The UFC hasn’t issued an official statement on the matter, but will likely make a comment on it with BMW publicly dropping its star. It’ll be a great lesson learned for someone in Adesanya’s shoes and an example to athletes, celebrities and regular citizens to choose their words extremely carefully when posting on any types of social media. It’s unfortunate to see Adesanya lose something as big as BMW, but there is no doubt he will learn and grow from this situation.

Do you think more sponsors will drop Israel Adesanya after his joke about rape?