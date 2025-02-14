Israel Adesanya & Demetrious Johnson Call Out Bradley Martyn’s Tough Guy Act: Not Man Enough To Wash My Jockstrap

Israel Adesanya and Demetrious Johnson have given their thoughts on the act of YouTube bodybuilder Bradley Martyn.

As we know, Israel Adesanya and Demetrious Johnson serve as two of the most exciting fighters in the history of mixed martial arts – and that’s a fact. They’re also two of the most skillful, as they’ve been able to prove time and time again over the years.

Someone who likes to ask fighters how he’d fare against them in a fight, largely due to his size, is Bradley Martyn. It’s a consistent ‘bit’ he has in which he questions fighters over what a fight between them would look like.

Unsurprisingly, Israel Adesanya and Bradley Martyn aren’t big fans.

Israel Adesanya and Demetrious Johnson go off on Bradley Martyn

DJ: “You know, I look at Bradley Martyn as a gentleman who is looking for clout, and he’s saying these things, right.”

Izzy: “We were in the house, and then at one point, there’s a ring in the backyard. And I got word through someone that, “Oh, this guy’s trying to get Izzy in the ring.” And I said, “Nah, I’m just here to have fun. I ain’t doing none of that.” And it was him—well, I don’t know the guy like that. But again, anytime I see him with a fighter and he tries to be like, “Oh, how would I—” No. Like, stop that. Just—just stop that… Some people aren’t even man enough to wash the jocks we fight in.”

As we know, Demetrious Johnson has now officially retired from mixed martial arts. As for Israel Adesanya, there are more questions than answers regarding his own future in MMA. Hopefully, we get the chance to see him compete at least one more time – given everything that he’s been able to do for the sport over the years.