Undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has shed light on a conspiracy theory which has surfaced, claiming that lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev was awared a victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 back in February, due to the organization’s growing relationship with Abu Dhabi and the Middle East.

Adesanya, the current undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured at UFC 287 back in April of this year, successfully reclaiming divisional gold with a stunning second round KO win over arch-rival, Alex Pereira.

Yet to book his first attempted title defense as part of his second title reign, Israel Adesanya has been earmarked to return to the Octagon – potentially in September of this year, taking on the victor of an official title-eliminator between former champion, Robert Whittaker, and the surging Dricus du Plessis – who meet at UFC 290 next month during International Fight Week.

As for Makhachev, controversy initially surrounded his Perth, Australia win over Volkanovski back in February – with lightweight challenger, Dan Hooker accusing him of using an illegal IV to rehydrate following weigh-ins.

Israel Adesanya reveals conspiracy theory regarding UFC 284 back in February

And according to Adesanya, a conspiracy theory is doing the rounds, suggesting that it was in the best interest of the UFC for Makhachev to defeat Volkanovski ‘Down Under’, due to their growing relationship with Abu Dhabi and officials in the United Arab Emirates.

“There’s a conspiracy that Chance – my boy, Chance kind of put me on to,” Israel Adesanya said during an appearance on FLAGRANT. “Cause Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) – I was in Perth, I was right there – he’s a great fighter, you know from that side, [the] Dagestanis, they’re f*cking awesome at their wrestling and whatnot. But this guy has a myth, and Alex f*cked him up – I didn’t say this, Chance said this – I’m just paraphrasing.”



“He said like, ‘Look at the movement right now with ‘Fight Island’, Abu Dhabi, the stake that they have in the UFC, it pays them to have a champ that’s from that side of the world.’” (Transcribed by MMA News)