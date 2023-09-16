Despite dropping four of five rounds on all three judge’s scorecards earlier this month en route to a stunning middleweight title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Australia, former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya has opened as a betting favorite to avenge his loss to the newly-minted champion in a potential title rematch.



Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, headlined the promotion’s return to Sydney last weekend in defense of his crown, having reclaimed the throne in a spectacular second round KO win over common-foe, Alex Pereira back in April at UFC 287.

However, dropping his championship for the second time in the space of a year, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Israel Adesanya suffered his first official knockdown during the course of his fight with massive underdog, Strickland, falling to a firat round jab-straight combination.

And despite winning the second round against the Covina native, Adesanya suffered losses in the subsequent third, fourth, and fifth round against Xtreme Couture mainstay, Strickland, ultimately suffering a judging loss and dropping his crown.

However, despite his comprehensive and one-sided loss to the hugely outspoken, Strickland, among multiple bookies and markets, Adesanya has opened as a quite sizeable betting favorite to avenge his loss in a potential immediate rematch – regaining the title.

Israel Adesanya opens as betting favorite over Sean Strickland in potential rematch

A host of markets and bookies offer prop betting and outright winner bets on a potential title rematch between Adesanya and Strickland for avid fans and bettors.

Suffering three losses during his gold-laden Octagon tenure, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya has yet to be afforded the opportunity to avenge a light heavyweight title challenge loss to former champion, Jan Blachowicz, however, managed to turn the tide after a TKO loss to the aforenoted common-foe, Pereira last November.

Dropping his middleweight crown at Madison Square Garden in the rekindling of his rivalry with the Sao Paulo knockout artist, Adesanya rebounded in April at a flagship event in Miami, Florida earlier this year – bursting through some real adversity in the second round to drop the Brazilian with a thunderous second round KO.

And receiving his own fair share of call outs following his stunning upset win over Adesanya last weekend ‘Down Under’, Strickland has been pegged by UFC leader, Dana White, to likely meet the former once again in an immediate title re-run – whilst also receiving a recent call out from the number one ranked middleweight challenger, Dricus du Plessis.

Remaining coy on his immediate fighting future after reaching the middleweight summit in upset fashion, Strickland has already had to put some handiwork into his championship belt – repairing a right hand side panel of the actual title with some makeshift repairs in the form of duct tape – having won the championship just three days prior.

As for a timeline for a potential re-run between the two, Adesanya’s head coach, Eugene Bareman has suggested a rematch could take place as soon as December, if not the beginning of next year.

Do you think Israel Adesanya can avenge a loss to Sean Strickland in a rematch?