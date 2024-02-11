UFC star Israel Adesanya slaps whopping $20,000 bet on Patrick Mahomes to win MVP award at tonight’s Super Bowl

Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya shows off a $20,000 bet on the Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes to land the MVP award — ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl.

In America alone, 67.8 million Americans are expected to bet an astounding $23.1 billion on the Superbowl later tonight. It is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and attracts the rich and famous every year, the average ticket price for this year is $8,600 on StubHub.

While he won’t be in attendance, Adesanya thought he would get in on the betting action. Posting to Twitter, the 34-year-old showed a $20,000 betting slip which would net him $24,000 profit if it won.

“WHO YOU GOT, I got side bets on this Super Bowl. But the main bet is what I come home to,” Israel Adesanya wrote.

WHO YOU GOT⁉️ 🏈

I got side bets on this Super Bowl 😏.

But the main bet is what I come home to. pic.twitter.com/WMETO0WMRe — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 10, 2024

The reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

When will Israel Adesanya return to the cage?

Following his shock loss against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Adesanya claimed that he would take an extended time out from competition. However, ‘Stylebender’ will return sooner rather than later, posting training clips as well as targeting a fight for 2024.

“Me right now, I’m taking my time,” Adesanya said. “My last few fights, I had four fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC. That’s unheard of. I was the most active champion, not a fighter, champion in the league. So life has forced me to take some time off and I will, but you will see me soon.

“I said 2027 and the r****** out there actually thought I meant that, but you’ll see.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

There are some very fun fights out there for Adesanya including a Strickland rematch, unfinished business with Dricus Du Plessis and with the likes of Khamzat Chimaev.

Who would you like to see Israel Adesanya fight next?