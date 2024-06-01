Israel Adesanya slaps big money bet on Deontay Wilder to land KO win against Zhilei Zhang tonight

ByRoss Markey
Israel Adesanya slaps big money bet on Deontay Wilder to land KO win against Zhilei Zhang

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has deug into his pockets ahead of tonight’s massive heavyweight boxing fight between former WBC world champion, Deontay Wilder and Chinese star, Zhilei Zhang – picking the former to turn in another memorable knockout victory.

Adesanya, a former undisputed two-time middleweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since UFC 293 back in September of last year, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision defeat against now-former gold holder, Sean Strickland in Australia.

Israel Adesanya reveals he's getting ready for fighting return amid links to UFC 305 clash with Dricus du Plessis
Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank – USA TODAY Sports

And yet to be booked for his return fight, Adesanya has been heavily linked with a championship grudge fight against South African star, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in August in another trip ‘Downunder’ – however, has yet to land a comeback title charge.

READ MORE:  Video - Dustin Poirier mean mugs Islam Makhachev during fierce UFC 302 weigh in: 'The talk is done, it's time to fight'

Israel Adesanya bets on Deontay Wilder to land KO win over Zhilei Zhang

DIpping into his pockets tonight ahead of an important heavyweight tilt in Saudi Arabia, Adesanya has slashed a $10,000 bet on former WBC heavyweight world champion, Wilder to win his fight against the streaking, Zhang – in the form of a knockout win. A victory for Deontay Wilder via that method would see City Kickboxing star, Adesanya land a $26,000 payout from the bookies.

Israel Adesanya teases UFC 300 return amid links to Dricus du Plessis fight here we go again
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Bombs away,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account, accompanied by an image of his betting slip.

Suffering three defeats in his four most recent fights, Tuscaloosa native, Wilder most recently dropped a decision loss to Joseph Parker, after briefly rebounding from a pair of knockout losses to former titleholder, Tyson Fury – with his own first round KO win over Robert Helenius.

READ MORE:  Photos - Dustin Poirier set to wear custom floral fight shorts for UFC 302 clash with Islam Makhachev
Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

And linked with a potential retirement from professional boxing should he drop a loss to Zhang tonight, Wilder is tasked with snapping the Henan native’s impressive run of victories against Joe Joyce, following his own decision blemish against common-foe, Parker back in March of this year in Riyadh. 

What are your thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s decision to bet on Deontay Wilder?

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev dishes details on sparring session with Leon Edwards: 'He wasn't a good wrestler'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts