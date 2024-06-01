Israel Adesanya slaps big money bet on Deontay Wilder to land KO win against Zhilei Zhang tonight

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has deug into his pockets ahead of tonight’s massive heavyweight boxing fight between former WBC world champion, Deontay Wilder and Chinese star, Zhilei Zhang – picking the former to turn in another memorable knockout victory.

Adesanya, a former undisputed two-time middleweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since UFC 293 back in September of last year, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision defeat against now-former gold holder, Sean Strickland in Australia.

Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank – USA TODAY Sports

And yet to be booked for his return fight, Adesanya has been heavily linked with a championship grudge fight against South African star, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in August in another trip ‘Downunder’ – however, has yet to land a comeback title charge.

Israel Adesanya bets on Deontay Wilder to land KO win over Zhilei Zhang

DIpping into his pockets tonight ahead of an important heavyweight tilt in Saudi Arabia, Adesanya has slashed a $10,000 bet on former WBC heavyweight world champion, Wilder to win his fight against the streaking, Zhang – in the form of a knockout win. A victory for Deontay Wilder via that method would see City Kickboxing star, Adesanya land a $26,000 payout from the bookies.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Bombs away,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account, accompanied by an image of his betting slip.

Suffering three defeats in his four most recent fights, Tuscaloosa native, Wilder most recently dropped a decision loss to Joseph Parker, after briefly rebounding from a pair of knockout losses to former titleholder, Tyson Fury – with his own first round KO win over Robert Helenius.

And linked with a potential retirement from professional boxing should he drop a loss to Zhang tonight, Wilder is tasked with snapping the Henan native’s impressive run of victories against Joe Joyce, following his own decision blemish against common-foe, Parker back in March of this year in Riyadh.

What are your thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s decision to bet on Deontay Wilder?