Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

All the fights for the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang card on Saturday 1st June 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang
  • Date: Sat, June 1, 2024
  • Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Broadcast: ESPN+ in the U.S. DAZN, TNT Sports in the UK.
Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Poster

Contents

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Full Fight Card

  • Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang: Heavyweight
  • Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad: Undisputed World Light Heavyweight Title
  • Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic: Heavyweight
  • Nick Ball vs. Ray Ford: Featherweight
  • Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams: Middleweight
  • Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig ‘Spider’ Richards: Light Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Tale of the Tape

Name:Deontay Wilder Zhilei Zhang
Country:United StatesChina
Age:3841
Height:6′ 7″/201 cm6’6″/198 cm
KOs:4221
Reach:83″/211 cm80″/203 cm

Start date and time

The Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang card is set to commence at 2 pm ET, 7 pm BST in the UK, and 9 pm local time.

Betting Odds

  • Deontay Wilder: Favorite +125
  • Zhilei Zhang: Underdog -150

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and would like to attend Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang at Kingdom Arena you can buy tickets here.

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Press Conference

PPV price and Live streams

This event will be on ESPN+ in the U.S. Both DAZN and TNT Sports will broadcast Wilder vs. Zhang in the UK.

What is Next after Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang?

The next big boxing match after Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang is Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin takes place on June 15th at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

