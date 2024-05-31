Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang card on Saturday 1st June 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang
- Date: Sat, June 1, 2024
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Broadcast: ESPN+ in the U.S. DAZN, TNT Sports in the UK.
Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Full Fight Card
- Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang: Heavyweight
- Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad: Undisputed World Light Heavyweight Title
- Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic: Heavyweight
- Nick Ball vs. Ray Ford: Featherweight
- Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams: Middleweight
- Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig ‘Spider’ Richards: Light Heavyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Deontay Wilder
|Zhilei Zhang
|Country:
|United States
|China
|Age:
|38
|41
|Height:
|6′ 7″/201 cm
|6’6″/198 cm
|KOs:
|42
|21
|Reach:
|83″/211 cm
|80″/203 cm
Start date and time
The Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang card is set to commence at 2 pm ET, 7 pm BST in the UK, and 9 pm local time.
Betting Odds
- Deontay Wilder: Favorite +125
- Zhilei Zhang: Underdog -150
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and would like to attend Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang at Kingdom Arena you can buy tickets here.
Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Press Conference
PPV price and Live streams
This event will be on ESPN+ in the U.S. Both DAZN and TNT Sports will broadcast Wilder vs. Zhang in the UK.
What is Next after Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang?
The next big boxing match after Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang is Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin takes place on June 15th at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.