Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang card on Saturday 1st June 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Date : Sat, June 1, 2024

: Sat, June 1, 2024 Location : Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Broadcast: ESPN+ in the U.S. DAZN, TNT Sports in the UK.

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Full Fight Card

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang: Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad: Undisputed World Light Heavyweight Title

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic: Heavyweight

Nick Ball vs. Ray Ford: Featherweight

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams: Middleweight

Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig ‘Spider’ Richards: Light Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Tale of the Tape

Name: Deontay Wilder Zhilei Zhang Country: United States China Age: 38 41 Height: 6′ 7″/201 cm 6’6″/198 cm KOs: 42 21 Reach: 83″/211 cm 80″/203 cm

The Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang card is set to commence at 2 pm ET, 7 pm BST in the UK, and 9 pm local time.

Betting Odds

Deontay Wilder: Favorite +125

Zhilei Zhang: Underdog -150

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and would like to attend Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang at Kingdom Arena you can buy tickets here.

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Press Conference

PPV price and Live streams

This event will be on ESPN+ in the U.S. Both DAZN and TNT Sports will broadcast Wilder vs. Zhang in the UK.

What is Next after Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang?

