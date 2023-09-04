Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya does not believe traditional school is beneficial to our children.

On Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will return to the Octagon for a highly anticipated title tilt with outspoken top ten contender Sean Strickland. The pair will headline UFC 293, emanating from Qudos Bank Arena in Australia. It will be Adesanya’s first defense of the 185-pound crown since regaining the title in his rematch with longtime foe Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Before stepping back into the cage, Israel Adesanya shared his candid opinion about the current education system courtesy of an interview clip shared by @CensoredMen on X (formerly Twitter).

“Honestly, f*ck school,” Adesanya said without hesitation. “I don’t why we still have this outdated concept of school to build workers. Because we know what the f*ck school was made for. Why are we pretending? We know school was created to create workers.

“What the f*ck is X? I’m still waiting. When in my life as an adult have I know what the f*ck X is? No f*cking idea. A lot of useless information got passed onto me and I sucked at school because I was sh*t at memorizing. I didn’t really learn anything. I dropped out. School doesn’t teach you much, honestly. It teaches you the basics. I understand math, English, comprehension, and that kind of stuff, but when you come to social studies and algebra and calculus, I’m like, are you going to use those in the real world? So f*ck school.

Israel Adesanya Details How He Will Oversee His Own Children’s Education

Israel Adesanya did not presume to know how to fix some of the issues he takes with the education system, but he already has a plan in place for how he would like to raise and educate his own children, making athletics just as important as academics.

“My plan is when I have kids, I’m going to have a tutor that’s going to teach them at home from say 9 a.m. to mid-day,” Adesanya said. “They’ll have an hour of homework and then the rest of the day we’ll just go have adventures. But then, they’re going to do gymnastics because I want to make sure they know their body. The foundation of athleticism. And jiu-jitsu so I know that they’re involved with other kids and not socially awkward.

“I want to make sure they have those skills by interacting with other kids through gymnastics and jiu-jitsu or other activities. But school, going in there, clocking in, and sitting down. Watching the teacher write some shit on the board. Nobody there is teaching. Literally, some of these people are there to just catch a paycheck and I’ve seen it. I was in school. You see them write the sh*t on the board. ‘Copy this.'”

