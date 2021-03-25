Israel Adesanya has finally apologized for his rape comment towards Kevin Holland.

Following UFC Vegas 22 this past weekend, the middleweight champion stated he would “f*cking rape” Holland while trash talking him in a video.

Things have been somewhat heated between the pair ever since Holland first started trash talking him late last year. However, Adesanya clearly crossed a line with the New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister even reprimanding him for the remark.

“The Last Stylebender” has since learned his lesson as he posted a statement Thursday apologizing for the comment.

“Last weekend fight talk escalated to a point in which I crossed the line. I understand the gravity of this word and how it can affect and hurt other people apart from my opponent, although that was NEVER my intention. I am still to growing under the spotight, and I take this as a lesson to be more selective with words under pressure.”

It’s certainly better late than never as it sends a terrible message to the younger fans of Adesanya that the word “rape” can be used without consequences.

Hopefully, Adesanya is more careful next time as this isn’t the first time he has had to apologize for his comments. In the buildup to his fight with Yoel Romero last year, he notably claimed the Cuban would crumble like the Twin Towers.