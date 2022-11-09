Video – Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira share tense face off ahead of UFC 281 title grudge match

By
Ross Markey
-
Israel Adesanya
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Ahead of their UFC middleweight title grudge match later this week at UFC 281, defending champion, Israel Adesanya and division challenger, Alex Pereira shared an as-expected tense face-off after a war-of-words at tonight’s press conference in New York City.

Headlining UFC 281 this weekend at Madison Square Garden, Adesanya will attempt to land his sixth successful title defense when paired with Brazilian rival, Pereira – as well as attempting to avenge a pair of kickboxing losses to the latter.

READ MORE:  Firas Zahabi questions the cause behind Israel Adesanya's 'strange' and 'very suspicious' gyno ahead of UFC 281

Competing twice back in 2016, and 2017, respectively – Israel Adesanya first dropped a decision loss to Pereira in China in a debated judging loss, before suffering a thunderous knockout defeat to the Brazilian the following year in a rallying performance.

Sharing a tense face-off at today’s presser guided by UFC play-by-play commentator, Adesanya and Pereira traded verbal insults in a reserved manner. 

UFC Promo

Israel Adesanya attempts to avenge his prior losses to Alex Pereira

Maintaining that prior knowledge of his knockout loss to incoming opponent, Pereira would have no effect on his performance at UFC 281 or thought process ahead of the MSG showdown. 

READ MORE:  Neil Magny rallies, stops Daniel Rodriguez with late D'Arce choke - UFC Vegas 64 Highlights

Reminding him of his knockout defeat, Pereira posed a rather confusing question to Adesanya – asking if the Nigerian-Kiwi was even interested in showing up to the event or the pre-fight media obligations. 

Taking the stage last for tonight’s pre-fight press conference as the final pairing, Adesanya and Pereira exchanged inaudibles throughout their face-to-face confrontation, before the former motioned that the Sao Paulo native was “talking” with his hand, with the duo then posing for photo opportunities. 

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC titleholder Cain Velasquez out of jail on $1,000,000 bail in attempted murder case

Last headlining UFC 276 back in July, Israel Adesanya knocked back the challenge of Jared Cannonier in a forgettable unanimous decision showing.

For Pereira, the streaking contender turned in his championship challenge-earning performance with a first round knockout win over Sean Strickland on the main card of the event during International Fight Week. 