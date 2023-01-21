Ismael Bonfim stops Terrance McKinney with brutal flying knee KO in Brazil – UFC 283 Highlights

Making good on his promotional debut, hometown favorite, Ismael Bonfim has lit up the Jeunesse Arena in his native Brazil tonight at the lightweight limit — stopping the talented prospect, Terrance McKinney with a spectacular second round flying knee on the preliminary card of UFC 283.

Bonfim, a product of Dana White‘s Contender Series, manages to improve to 19-3 tonight as a professional — securing his whopping thirteenth consecutive win with tonight’s stoppage of the highly-touted, McKinney.

Making his Octagon debut, Bonfim started well against McKinney on home soil, dropping the latter in the first round momentarily in an impressive first frame for the Brazilian.

Sending the mouthpiece of McKinney to the Octagon canvas at the fence during a combination, Bonfim lined up a shocking flying knee strike — face-planting the former with a stunning second round KO.

Below, catch the highlights from Ismael Bonfim’s KO win over Terrance McKinney