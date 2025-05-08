Islam Makhachev could take welterweight priority, admits Ian Machado Garry

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has admitted that Islam Makhachev would take priority in the title picture if he decides to make the move up to 170 pounds.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the reigning, defending lightweight champion in the UFC. However, he’s made it crystal clear that he’s interested in moving up to welterweight in order to try and become a two-weight world champion. Of course, in a promotion as competitive as this one, that’s going to be easier said than done.

The welterweight division is as stacked as it’s been in a long time and Ian Machado Garry is part of that equation. Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, is still standing by, with many expecting him to defend the lightweight crown at least one more time.

In a recent interview, Ian Machado Garry gave an open and honest response to the idea of Islam Makhachev getting an immediate title shot.

Ian Machado Garry’s view on Islam Makhachev

“[If] Jack does win and Islam [Makhachev] wants to come up, everyone takes a backseat,” Garry said on Wednesday during UFC 315 media day. “You’re the No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world, you deserve that ranking, you deserve that status.

“If you want to come up and fight for that belt, then everyone will sit back and let you do so because that’s the respect that man deserves.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev is indeed the pound for pound best fighter on the planet right now. He is hungry to prove it for the world to see and while he’s already done that on multiple occasions, this is the kind of challenge that could take him to the next level.

With that being said, Ilia Topuria is hoping to do something similar at 155 pounds – and that’s the kind of superfight that would be hard to turn down.