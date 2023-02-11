Fan threatens to blind Islam Makhachev during UFC 284 headliner using laser pointer

An anonymous user of internet forum, 4Chan, has threatened to attempt to blind and hamper the vision of undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev during tonight’s UFC 284 headliner against Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev, the current undisputed UFC lightweight champion, is slated to take main event honors at UFC 284 tonight from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia – tackling home town favorite, Volkanovski.

Returning to the Octagon in his first attempted defense of the lightweight crown, Islam Makhachev clinched the vacant 155lbs title with a dominant second round arm-triangle submission win over Charles Oliveira back in October of last year.

As for Volkanovski, the New South Wales technician will put his status as the pound-for-pound number one fighter under the UFC banner on the line, in the featherweight champion’s attempt to strike his second championship under the promotion’s scrutiny.

Fan issues shocking threat toward Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 284

Remaining cordial throughout fight week despite the intense stakes up for grabs, Makhachev has, however, received a rather stark threat from an apparant attendee of the pay-per-view event – who threatened to smuggle a laser pointer into the RAC Arena, in an attempt to blind Makhachev during his fight with Volkanovski.

“THIS IS YOUR FINAL WARNING!” An anonymous 4Chan user posted. “THE BLINDING O FTHE BRAZZA IS UPON US. /heem/cel from Perth is Trojan horsing a laser pointer in through a diabetes needle. He will be BLINDING Makhachev resulting in a finish or a NO CONTEST. Pay attention for the GREEN DOT tomorrow. You will see it tested ONCE during the Randy Brown fight, then during the main event.” (H/T Sherdog)

Prior to his successful title outing against Sao Paulo grappler, Oliveira back in October, Islam Makhachev racked up 10 consecutive victories over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, and Arman Tsarukyan to name a few.