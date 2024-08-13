UFC star Islam Makhachev rips Tony Ferguson’s BJJ black belt: ‘They get a gift’

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has laid into a slew of contenders at the lightweight limit – including former foe, Dustin Poirier, and ex-interim champion, Tony Ferguson – questioning their statuses as black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Makhachev, the current undisputed 155lbs gold holder and pound-for-pound number one, has been sidelined since he submitted the above-mentioned, Poirier at UFC 302, defending his crown with a fifth round D’Arce choke submission win in Newark.

And expected to headline UFC 308 at the end of October, Islam Makhachev was ruled from a targeted return in Abu Dhabi, with an unspecified arm injury ruling him from a rematch fight with surging number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Islam Makhachev rips Tony Ferguson’s status as a BJJ black belt

Seeing a title fight at the featherweight limit between the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria and the symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway take place at UFC 308 in his place, Makhachev has hit out at supposed black belt grapplers in his division – including the previously mentioned, Ferguson – as well as promotional star, Paddy Pimblett.

“No, he (Tony Ferguson) don’t have [a] black belt,” Islam Makhachev said during an interview with Hosheh MMA. “He has a couple of things on the ground that he did with many fighters. But he is not a real black belt. I work with real black belts; it’s so tough. For the fighters, they get a gift. Some don’t deserve it.”

We got Islam talking Arabic and the result was hilarious

سمعنا إسلام بالعربي و كان شي مضحك للغايه #ufc #hosheh #ufcchampion #starzplay pic.twitter.com/PTxWuC5JPZ — Hosheh MMA (@HoshehMma) August 10, 2024

Setting an unwanted record in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Abu Dhabi this month, Ferguson suffered his eighth straight loss in the form of a first round rear-naked choke defeat to Michael Chiesa in the pair’s rescheduled pairing in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this month to boot, Makhachev was also linked with a potential move to the middleweight limit in pursuit of a second title – with his coach backing him to be competitive as high as 185lbs.