Without a pairing for his earmarked return at UFC 294 in October, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has suggested a welterweight title outing against current division kingpin, Leon Edwards in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 284 back in February in Perth, Australia – defeating pound-for-pound number one and featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski in a close decision win.

Expected to make his return at UFC 294 in October in the Middle East, Makhachev, who has yet to be booked to fight at the Etihad Arena, however, recently seen a potential title rematch with Brazilian favorite, Charles Oliveira fall to the wayside for the time being, at least.

Touted to fight the Makhachkala native in October in a title re-run, Oliveira has revealed that a UFC 294 return would come too soon for him, instead offering to compete against Islam Makhachev at UFC 295 in November, or UFC 296 in December, respectively.

Islam Makhachev calls for title bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 294

For Makhachev, the Russian has an idea in mind to see him compete at UFC 294, nevertheless, offering to fight Birmingham native, Edwards in October for welterweight spoils.

“UFC Abu Dhabi (UFC 294), October 21st,” Islam Makhachev tweeted. “Makhachev vs. Edwards. What do you guys think? @ufc @espnmma”

Himself expected to fight former interim champion, Colby Covington in his return to the Octagon, Edwards who recently welcomed a clash in either October or November against the outspoken Clovis wrestler.

Sidelined since UFC 286 in March, Edwards turned in a trilogy rubber match win over former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman on home soil – nabbing a close majority decision success.

Winning vacant lightweight gold at UFC 280 last year in the Middle East, Makhachev brought an end to Oliveira’s 12-fight winning run with a second round arm-triangle submission.