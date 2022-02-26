LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green results throughout the night (Sat. February 26. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking headlining honors in an impromptu 160lbs catchweight main event: surging #4 ranked lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev draws veteran division staple, Bobby Green over the course of five sanctioned rounds.

Dagestan native, Makhachev, rides a nine-fight winning run into his bout with short notice replacement, Green — after originally set foe, Beneil Dariush suffered a fractured fibula in the run-up to the bout.

In his most recent outing, the American Kickboxing Academy staple stopped Dan Hooker at UFC 267 on ‘Fight Island’ in the first round with a taut kimura.

Accepting a bout with Makhachev on just 10 days’ notice, Green is riding a two-fight winning spree into his first main event under the promotion’s banner.

Most recently, just earlier this month, the San Bernardino native secured an impressive, one-sided unanimous judging win against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas.

UFC Vegas 49 Results: Makhachev vs. Green

UFC Vegas 49 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (160lbs): Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

UFC Vegas 49 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (160lbs): Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Featherweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Flyweight: Vitor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

