LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green results throughout the night (Sat. February 26. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taking headlining honors in an impromptu 160lbs catchweight main event: surging #4 ranked lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev draws veteran division staple, Bobby Green over the course of five sanctioned rounds.
Dagestan native, Makhachev, rides a nine-fight winning run into his bout with short notice replacement, Green — after originally set foe, Beneil Dariush suffered a fractured fibula in the run-up to the bout.
In his most recent outing, the American Kickboxing Academy staple stopped Dan Hooker at UFC 267 on ‘Fight Island’ in the first round with a taut kimura.
Accepting a bout with Makhachev on just 10 days’ notice, Green is riding a two-fight winning spree into his first main event under the promotion’s banner.
Most recently, just earlier this month, the San Bernardino native secured an impressive, one-sided unanimous judging win against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas.
UFC Vegas 49 Results: Makhachev vs. Green
UFC Vegas 49 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)
Catchweight (160lbs): Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez
Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
UFC Vegas 49 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET)
Catchweight (160lbs): Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Featherweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
Flyweight: Vitor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez