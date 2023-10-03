Reigning UFC lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev didn’t take kindly to Charles Oliveira’s claims that the Abu Dhabi setting for their long-awaited rematch is unfair.

On October 21, ‘Do Bronx’ will attempt to regain the 155-pound title when the pair step inside the Octagon at UFC 294. Emanating from the UAE, Oliveira expressed his frustration over the bout taking place on Makhachev’s home turf during a recent interview.

“[I] don’t necessarily think it’s fair, but it’s the game,” Oliveira told James Lynch. “You know, that’s where the champion is. He calls the shots, but I’m coming back for my belt.”

Getting wind of Oliveira’s comments, Islam Makhachev snapped back, letting it be known that he did not pick the location. He also reminded the former champ that he willingly went into hostile territory in February for a title tilt with featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

“Charles, I asked to fight in U.S. in the summer, but UFC has other plans,” Makhachev wrote on X. “I am a UFC fighter like you, never set the conditions for the UFC and fought where they offered, my last fight took place in Australia at the challenger’s backyard, simple, everything you say makes no sense.”

‘Do Bronx’ Was Offered a Rematch with Islam Makhachev in Brazil

Islam Makhachev does not hail from Abu Dhabi, but the territory has become known for heavily favoring Muslim fighters giving them somewhat of a homefield advantage. His rematch with Oliveira will represent his fourth time competing in the UAE capital during his career.

Not long after their first fight in October 2022 where Charles Oliveira succumbed to a second-round submission, the UFC offered ‘Do Bronx’ an opportunity to run it back in his home country of Brazil. The bout was expected to take place at UFC 283 in January, but the three-month turnaround was entirely too short for Oliveira to comfortably accept. That ultimately led to Makhachev moving forward with the fight against Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Do Bronx’ finally made his return to the Octagon over the summer, scoring a stunning first-round knockout against Beneil Dariush to reassert himself as the division’s top-ranked contender.