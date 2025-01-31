Islam Makhachev backed for middleweight success by 15-0 Shara Magomedov

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has been backed for future middleweight success by Shara Magomedov.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and perhaps in all of mixed martial arts. He’s already accomplished a great deal in the sport and specifically in the UFC, but of course, he’s hungry for more.

While welterweight is always a possibility, the fact that Belal Muhammad, a close friend and training partner of Islam Makhachev, is champion, makes it difficult. So, the man himself recently suggested that he could venture up to 185 pounds.

In the eyes of Shara Magomedov, that’d be a pretty interesting move.

Shara Magomedov backs Islam Makhachev for success

“I think that’s right,” Magomedov said at the UFC Fight Night 250 media day on Wednesday when asked about Makhachev’s comments on a 185-pound move. “I think Islam can make 185, easy. I think he’s got the right body for it and good skills for the middleweight.”

“I think he can fight Du Plessis and have a really successful fight against Du Plessis,” Magomedov said. “I think that will only be exciting. I’ve said it before, but I think there’s a lot of tossing up in the middleweight division. There is a lot changing. We’re just starting to make this the most exciting division in the UFC. If he can go up there and become the champ and have the belt, I can eventually get up there and fight the vacant belt when he doesn’t want it anymore.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie