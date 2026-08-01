Robert Valentin Spoils Serbian Dusko Todorovic’s Homecoming With Slick Submission Finish At Belgrade
Robert Valentin continued his impressive turnaround by spoiling Dusko Todorovic’s homecoming in emphatic fashion.
The Swiss middleweight silenced the Belgrade crowd at UFC Belgrade, submitting the Serbian veteran with a first-round guillotine choke to secure his second straight victory inside the Octagon.
Robert Valentin wasted little time bringing the fight to the mat, scoring an early takedown before Todorovic scrambled back to his feet and briefly reversed position with a takedown of his own. The pair engaged in several fast-paced grappling exchanges, each looking to gain control as momentum swung back and forth throughout the opening round.
With just under a minute remaining, Todorovic attempted to stand during another scramble, but Valentin capitalized on the opening by locking in a tight guillotine choke. The submission was fully secured, forcing the Serbian to tap out at 4:14 of the opening round.
The victory marked another step forward for “Robzilla,” who has now won back-to-back fights after opening his UFC career with three consecutive defeats. Robert Valentin improved to 12-6 as a professional and 2-3 inside the Octagon.
Meanwhile, Todorovic dropped to 13-7 overall and 4-7 in the UFC, suffering a disappointing defeat in front of his home fans.