UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev is giving Sean O’Malley nightmares: ‘Thank God that wasn’t real’

Reigning UFC lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev is so good, he’s giving his fellow fighters nightmares.

At least, that’s the case for Sean O’Malley, the promotion’s current bantamweight titleholder. During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast with his coach and friend Tim Welch, ‘Sugar’ revealed that the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ had recently invaded his dreams.

“I’d say Islam, Islam’s so f*cking scary,” O’Malley said. “I had a nightmare that I had to fight him, I woke up and I was- ‘Oh God, thank God that wasn’t real ’cause I’d knock that motherf*cker out!'”

O’Malley quickly changed his tune, admitting that he was relieved upon waking up.

“No, I actually woke up and was like ‘Oh f*ck that,'” O’Malley said. “I thought I was going to walk out and fight Islam.”

Sean O’Malley had a nightmare he was fighting Islam Makhachev pic.twitter.com/2PM3TRN6cz — AlAudhli ™ العوذلي ® (@alaudhli) January 23, 2024

Sean O’Malley is currently gearing up for his first defense of the 135-pound title at UFC 299 on March 9. ‘Sugar’ will run it back with the first and only man to defeat him inside the Octagon, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, when the promotion returns to Miami, Florida.

As for Islam Makhachev, the lightweight sensation is coming off back-to-back wins over featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev bested ‘The Great’ in a Fight of the Year contender at UFC 284 last February, escaping with a closely contested decision. The two ran it back when Volkanovski stepped in on 11 days’ notice at UFC 294 after Makhachev’s original opponent, Charles Oliveira, withdrew due to injury. This time around, Makhachev finished Volkanovski via a first-round KO.