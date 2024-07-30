Islam Makhachev calls Paris 2024 Olympics “Disgusting”

Islam Makhachev had plenty to say about a certain moment during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Unless you’ve been living under a very heavy rock, you’ve probably come across some very angry people on social media in the wake of a vastly misinterpreted segment during the opening ceremony of this year’s summer games in The City of Light.

The segment in question featured a man dressed as Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, fertility, festivities, ecstasy, and theater, served on a platter. “The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings,” the Olympic Games official account on X wrote alongside a photo from the performance.

Following the broadcast, backlash immediately ensued with many believing the segment closely resembled Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ portrait of Jesus Christ and his 12 apostles. Those who were outraged argued that the event’s organizers were making a “mockery” out of Christianity.

During an interview with Ushatayka, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev echoed a similar sentiment, calling the display “disgusting” and calling it “disrespectful to all religions.”

“Well, to be honest, I watched fragments of the opening of the Olympics. It was disgusting.“ Makhachev further explained his objection to the opening ceremony segment, adding,“This is disrespectful to all religions in general and to all human values. To be honest, I even planned to go to the Olympics. After that, I don’t even want to go there.”

A host of celebrities have since spoken out against the misunderstood depiction, including Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Fuller House star Candance Cameron-Bure, Caitlyn Jenner, former president Donald Trump, and fitness guru Jillian Michaels.

Islam Makhachev believes Russia can bring ‘human values’ back to the Olympics

Adding to his comments, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ called for the Olympics to come back to his home country of Russia where they know how to “uphold human values.”

“Well, first of all, Russia understands how to uphold human values,” Makhachev added. “It respects athletes and the sport. I don’t think it has anything to do with the sport.”

Russia has been absent from four consecutive Olympic Games, two summer and two winter, including 2024. Initially, the country was barred due to a state-run doping scandal that first came to light in 2016. In the years since, athletes from the country have been able to compete at the games, but only under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) label.

This year, both Russia and Belarus were banned from the Olympics due to their involvement in the invasion of Ukraine which began in February 2022, days after the conclusion of the Winter Games.

Still, athletes from both countries are eligible to compete, but only under the AIN banner, or Athlètes Individuels Neutres.