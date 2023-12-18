Islam Makhachev calls for title fight with rival Leon Edwards after UFC 296: ‘He has to be next’

Undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev is campaigning for his own chance to become a two-division titleholder, calling for a siege of the welterweight crown against Leon Edwards after taking front-row viewing at UFC 296 over the weekend.

Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, headlined UFC 294 back in October most recently, landing a successful defense of his title in a blistering first round high-kick knockout win over two-time foe, Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s rematch in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As for Edwards, the Birmingham native continued his run as welterweight crown holder following UFC 296 over the weekend, turning in a comprehensive and comfortable unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Colby Covington in the duo’s grudge match in Las Vegas.

Making his intentions to strike gold a division higher in a bid to become a two-weight champion, Makhachev unleashed a scathing review of Edwards’ performance against Covington in the immediate aftermath of UFC 296 – as well as the latter’s underwhelming challenge.

“I will finish both this guy,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account.

Islam Makhachev sets sights on Leon Edwards

And in a brief video recorded backstage after UFC 296, Makhachev claimed he should fight Edwards for welterweight gold immediately – before urging the Dana White-led promotion to find a new division gold holder.

“Leon (Edwards) has to be next,” Islam Makhachev said. “And also, this fight [Edwards vs. Covington} was bullsh*t, man. You have to change the champion.”

Recently shooting down a title fight rematch with former champion, Charles Oliveira off the back of their cancelled re-run at UFC 294 back in October, Makhachev welcomed the possibility of fighting former interim champion turned symbolic BMF champion, Justin Gaethje next.

“To be honest, I’ve already told I’m not that interested in rematches,” Islam Makhachev said. “Because if you want to win someone in a good way, you have to add new names.”



“There is (Justin) Gaethje, who I would say deserved a fight,” Islam Makhachev continued. “I think it would be more interesting to fight him. I think in March, maybe – most likely, yes, at the number event [UFC 299].”

