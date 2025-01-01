Islam Makhachev touted as massive threat to Alex Pereira in hypothetical matchup: ‘He is going to submit him’

Ahead of his return at UFC 312 in two weeks time, Islam Makhachev has been backed by his manager to attain gold as high as 205lbs — claiming in a hypothetical fight with the incumbent, Alex Pereira, his client would take down the Brazilian and submit him with relative ease.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, will put his throne up for grabs on January 18. — taking on the surging number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan in a title rematch of their first pairing five years ago, as the duo headline UFC 312.

Most recently featuring at UFC 302 back in June, Makhachev successfully defended his crown for the third time, stopping former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier with a fifth round D’Arce choke in their competitive pairing in New Jersey.

Islam Makhachev comfortably beats Alex Pereira according to his manager

Welcoming the chance to take on the welterweight champion — potentially when and if Belal Muhammad relieves himself of champion duties, Makhachev can beat opponents as high as middleweight according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz — and even current light heavyweight knockout berserker, Pereira.

Arman (Tsarukyan) is an absolute beast, he’s very tough – I think Arman will be a champion, but I don’t think it’s now,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “It’s not his time. He’s young. I don’t think any man from 155lbs to 185lbs can beat Islam Makhachev. It doesn’t exist. I believe 155, 170, 185, I think Islam can beat anybody on any given day.

“This is what I believe in because of what he’s shown me, the development, the improvement,” Abdelaziz continued. I think Islam will beat Alex Pereira at 205, I do. I swear to Allah. I think Islam Makhachev will beat Alex Pereira. He’s just going to take him down and finish him, submit him. Alex Pereira can knock out anybody on the planet if he touches you, but I think Islam Makhachev is this good.”