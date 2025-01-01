Islam Makhachev touted as massive threat to Alex Pereira in hypothetical matchup: ‘He is going to submit him’

ByRoss Markey
Islam Makhachev touted as massive threat to Alex Pereira in hypothetical matchup: 'He is going to submit him'

Ahead of his return at UFC 312 in two weeks time, Islam Makhachev has been backed by his manager to attain gold as high as 205lbs — claiming in a hypothetical fight with the incumbent, Alex Pereira, his client would take down the Brazilian and submit him with relative ease.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, will put his throne up for grabs on January 18. — taking on the surging number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan in a title rematch of their first pairing five years ago, as the duo headline UFC 312.

Islam Makhachev yet to receive contract for UFC 311 title fight with Arman Tsarukyan

Most recently featuring at UFC 302 back in June, Makhachev successfully defended his crown for the third time, stopping former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier with a fifth round D’Arce choke in their competitive pairing in New Jersey.

READ MORE:  Watch - Conor McGregor lands 2 submissions over training partner in new footage: 'His grappling is looking good'
Islam Makhachev reacts to Ilia Topuria's fight warning: 'He needs to focus on his weight class'

Islam Makhachev comfortably beats Alex Pereira according to his manager

Welcoming the chance to take on the welterweight champion — potentially when and if Belal Muhammad relieves himself of champion duties, Makhachev can beat opponents as high as middleweight according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz — and even current light heavyweight knockout berserker, Pereira.

gettyimages 2177025982 612x612 1

Arman (Tsarukyan) is an absolute beast, he’s very tough – I think Arman will be a champion, but I don’t think it’s now,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “It’s not his time. He’s young. I don’t think any man from 155lbs to 185lbs can beat Islam Makhachev. It doesn’t exist. I believe 155, 170, 185, I think Islam can beat anybody on any given day.

READ MORE:  Kyoji Horiguchi Triumphs Over Nkazimulo Zulu in Thrilling Flyweight Title Fight: RIZIN 49 Highlights

“This is what I believe in because of what he’s shown me, the development, the improvement,” Abdelaziz continued. I think Islam will beat Alex Pereira at 205, I do. I swear to Allah. I think Islam Makhachev will beat Alex Pereira. He’s just going to take him down and finish him, submit him. Alex Pereira can knock out anybody on the planet if he touches you, but I think Islam Makhachev is this good.”

READ MORE:  Former UFC star Donald Cerrone confirms plans to fight in the summer, return to drug testing program pool

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts