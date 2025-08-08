Islam Makhachev’s future: Khabib Nurmagomedov provides huge update

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Islam Makhachev only has a few years left in mixed martial arts.

We all know that Islam Makhachev is one of the most impressive fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today, and one of the best of his generation. He’s currently hunting down the UFC welterweight title and if he’s able to win it, he will join an exclusive club of fighters who have been able to capture belts in two weight classes.

Of course, given how long he’s been operating at the elite level, you’d have to think Islam Makhachev has started thinking about what’s next. He can’t go on forever and while moving up in weight will certainly help him when it comes to longevity, there’s no guarantee of success.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his honest assessment of what the future holds for Islam Makhachev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s thoughts on Islam Makhachev retirement

“Islam maybe, my honest opinion, one and a half, two years because (his) age in October is going to be 34,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview uploaded by Ushatayka (h/t Red Corner MMA). “Nobody is going to be (the) same. When time comes, they don’t ask what’s your name. Of course, I finish when I was 32. I don’t even begin because I have this situation with my life, that’s why (I retired).

“But when you become 35, you need to stop doing this because leave this sport for young guys. When you become 35 and you don’t finish, somebody is going to finish you. Why? It’s better to finish. After 35, you’re never going to be the same. People can talk whatever they want. When you’re past your prime, you’re going to fight only for money.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Enjoy him while you can, fight fans.