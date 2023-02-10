Islam Makhachev believes Conor McGregor retires, predicts UFC rival loses against Michael Chandler

Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev did not mince words when it came to discussing Conor McGregor. Ireland’s McGregor, former two-division UFC champion, will soon be coaching TUF and facing off against Michael Chandler.

Ahead of his UFC 284 main event showdown against the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev spoke with the media regarding the McGgreor and Chandler matchup. The Russian-born athlete claimed that if Chandler were to defeat Conor McGregor, the Irish superstar would call it a career. At the UFC 284 pre-fight press conference, Makhachev explained:

“It’s a good fight for MMA fans, but if Chandler wins, [McGregor] is going to retire for sure. Make some good money and that’s it. But Chandler, so smart guy, because I saw his last couple fights, he fights like crazy, like he comes from the street.“

Islam Makhachev discusses Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev respects the gamesmanship of Michael Chandler. Regarding the US-born athlete, he said:

“But now I understand why he did this, because if he beat [Dustin] Poirier and [Justin] Gaethje, this fight never happens. But the last four fights, they have same streak, they lose three times, that’s why this fight is happening.“

As for Conor McGregor, this fight makes a lot of sense due to the size of Chandler. Islam Makhachev explained:

“And for Conor, he chooses a good way too. He chooses small guy, 170 [pounds], and finally someone is going to win.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting]

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will have a showdown later in 2023 at the 170 lbs limit. Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev likes the fight from the sounds of things.

Watch the full press conference below: