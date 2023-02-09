Dana White weighs up AT&T Stadium, arenas in London for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler fight

UFC president Dana White has confirmed the organization have yet to officially land on a venue to host an expected welterweight division clash between former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, and contender, Michael Chandler, however, revealed a potential AT&T Stadium show in Dallas, Texas – or a trip to London has been explored.

Earlier this month, White confirmed how former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor would return to the Octagon later this year against the current #5 ranked 155lbs challenger, Chandler, with the duo first coaching as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. At the time of publication, an official date for the expected welterweight fight has yet to be determined, however, a potential September landing pad has been floated as per reports.

Discussing the options of venue or locations to host Dublin star, McGregor’s return to active competition against Missouri veteran, Chandler – UFC leader, Dana White explained that the promotion had weighed up an AT&T spectacle in ‘The Lone Star State’ – as well as a stadium show in London, England.

Dana White discusses potential venues for Conor McGregor’s return with Michael Chandler

“We’re kind of working that out [the venue], but to go to the Dallas, Texas stadium [AT&T Stadium], you have to have the right fight,” Dana White told Fanatics View. “The Dallas, Texas stadium is a possibility. When you look at a fight of that magnitude, you have to go look at Madison Square Garden.”

“Obviously [Las] Vegas, we could do the stadium there [Allegiant Stadium] or do T-Mobile [Arena],” White continued. “You look at Dallas, Texas stadium – you could also do a massive stadium in London.“

Yet to return to the Octagon since July 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 against common-foe, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion suffered a third round submission loss to Poirier at UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden.