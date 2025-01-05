Islam Makhachev’s coach calls him pound for pound #1 in UFC in huge compliment

Islam Makhachev is the pound for pound #1 fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – at least in the eyes of his coach Javier Mendez.

Throughout the course of the last few years, Islam Makhachev has established himself as one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s certainly the best lightweight in the world right now, as he’s proven time and time again as the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

However, some still believe Jon Jones is the #1 best in the UFC ahead of Islam Makhachev. The aforementioned Javier Mendez, meanwhile, used a recent interview to explain why he doesn’t think that’s the case.

Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev is P4P #1

“This is what I always say: How many fights does Jon Jones have in the last four years? Tell me. How many?” Mendez told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “If you said six or seven, OK. But how many does he have? Two in four years.

“No, you need to fight more than that (for pound-for-pound best). If Islam were to do the same, I’d put Jon Jones at No. 1 – but he hasn’t fought (as much). If he had been active, then it’s a different conversation – but he’s barely fought. That why, that reason alone, I put Islam at No. 1.”

“Islam’s fights have always been against No. 1,” Mendez said. “Alexander Volkanovski was the best featherweight in the world and pound-for-pound, and he fought him, and everyone he’s fought has been very tough. The styles of all those guys were very good.

“Jon Jones fought Miocic, who was (42), and hadn’t fought in like four years, so he wasn’t the same. Jon Jones is supreme. He’s an excellent talent and has never lost in his whole life. It’s tough to critique him, because he’s fought everyone, but he just hasn’t fought much in the last four years.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie