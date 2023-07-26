Following the recent announcement of a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and former division titleholder, Charles Oliveira for UFC 294 in October, the Russian has opened and is currently sitting comfortably as a distinct betting favorite to successfully emerge from the United Arab Emirates with his championship in tow.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 284 back in February in Perth, Australia – landing a successful title defense in a unanimous decision win over featherweight titleholder and pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski.

As for Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira the Brazilian returned to the Octagon at UFC 288 back in June, scoring a first round knockout win over Beneil Dariush, finishing the Iranian with a slew of ground strikes.

The win propelled Oliveira back to the winner’s enclosure following a vacant lightweight title fight loss to the previously mentioned, Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last October in Abu Dhabi.

And ahead of their UFC 294 title re-run in October, across a slew of markets, Islam Makhachev has opened as a large -290 betting favorite to beat Oliveira – with the Brazilian currently sat as a +250 betting underdog.

Snapping the division-best winning run of Oliveira at UFC 280 back in October of last year, Islam Makhachev, in his first title challenge under the banner of the promotion, submitted the Sao Paulo grappling ace with a stunning second round arm-triangle choke in Abu Dhabi.

Recovering from a niggling injury ahead of a planned return against the aforenoted, Dariush back in May, Oliveira would return in spectacular fashion the following month in Canada – snapping his winless run in ‘The Great White North’ with a stunning opening round knockout win.

Halting the surge of the Kings MMA staple in his return to competition, Chute Boxe MMA contender, Oliveira utilized his grappling in the early goings, before turning on the pressure on the feet – dropping the Iranian en route to a ground strikes TKO win.

Interestingly to boot, Islam Makhachev opened, maintained, and closed as a significant betting favorite over Oliveira in their first pairing in October of last year in the MIddle East – en route to his second round title-clinching performance against the Brazilian.

A perennial underdog throughout his recent UFC run, Oliveira managed to land vacant spoils against Michael Chandler back in 2021 with a rallying second round KO win.

In December of that year, Oliveira closed as a betting underdog against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier – submitting the Louisiana native with a standing rear-naked choke back in the third round.

And despite losing his title to the scales at UFC 274 in May of last year, Oliveira – once again closing as a betting underdog, defeating another former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje with a first round rear-naked choke in enemy territory.