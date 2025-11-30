IShowSpeed Couldn’t Understand Paddy Pimblett’s Accent – Asked If Was Scottish or Irish

During UFC Qatar, American content creator IShowSpeed caught up with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett for what turned into one of the more entertaining cultural moments of the event. The pair were filming content together when Pimblett’s distinct Liverpool accent became the subject of confusion, with Speed finding himself genuinely struggling to understand his conversation partner.

IShowSpeed Couldn’t Comprehend Paddy Pimblett’s Liverpool Dialect

Speed’s opening observation came pretty directly. “I’m not hearing what you’re saying. Your accent is crazy,” he told Pimblett, before tossing out his first guess about the fighter’s background. “Are you from Scotland, Ireland?” The question is a common misconception about the Scouse accent, which hails from Liverpool, England, not Scotland or Ireland.

Pimblett took the confusion in stride, explaining that he’s from Liverpool and that his speech pattern is what locals call a Scouse accent. The term stems from the historical dish lobscouse, a Scandinavian stew brought over by sailors working the Liverpool docks in the 1800s. Over generations, the region’s population picked up strong influences from Irish, Welsh, and Scandinavian immigrants, which shaped the unique pronunciation patterns Pimblett displays in conversation.​

"I'm not hearing what you're saying, your accent is crazy. Are you from Scotland, Ireland?"



Pimblett used the moment to educate Speed about Scouse identity, which goes beyond just accent. Being a Scouser isn’t about pronunciation but about connection to Liverpool’s specific culture and history. Pimblett has made this point in his UFC career, frequently emphasizing his Liverpool roots in interviews and post-fight commentary. He’s become something of an ambassador for Scouse culture in MMA circles, using the term regularly enough that it’s become part of his brand as a fighter.

Speed, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and has built a massive following as a content creator through energetic in-real-life streaming, represents a different cultural context entirely. His typical audience interacts with him through a distinctly American lens, making his confusion about the Scouse accent a genuine moment of cultural crossover.

Pimblett laughed off the questions and explained his background, while Speed remained genuinely curious about the accent’s origins rather than dismissive. .