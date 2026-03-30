iShowSpeed Actually Messaged Islam Makhachev to Send Sibling to Dagestan for 2 or 3 years

IShowSpeed wants his younger brother Jamal to go to Dagestan and train with UFC welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev.



Most recently, during one of his live streams, Speed came across a reaction from Islam Makhachev to one of the videos in which the former had floated the idea of sending his brother to Dagestan after Jamal failed to do even 20 full pushups.

Check out the video below:

Check out Islam Makhachev’s reaction to the post below:

After coming across Makhachev’s comment, the American streamer told his brother he was going to text the 34-year-old right away to ask if Jamal could come to Dagestan to train.

IShowSpeed lauds “legend” Islam Makhachev, wants Jamal to go to Dagestan

While scrolling through Islam Makhachev’s Instagram feed, Speed told his brother:

“Don’t no me. No real sh*t. You’re about to spend 2-3 years in Dagestan. This [Islam Makhachev] is a legend, bro. You are going to spend 2-3 years with him. You’re going to be fit… Your life will be changed bro…Why don’t you wanna go? You scared? You gotta be a man, bro.”

Jamal added:

“No, I’m not. He’s [Islam Makhachev] a legend, but I’m not going to Dagestan. I’m not going, bro… I’m scared, bro.”

Speed insisted he wasn’t trolling and sounded dead serious about sending Jamal to Dagestan. During the livestream, he even DM’d Islam Makhachev to ask if he could send Jamal to ‘Dagestan for 2-3 years and forget.’

“I just DM’d [Islam Makhachev ]. He [Jamal] is about to turn into a man. Real talk. He’s too scared.”

Check out IShowSpeed and Jamal’s comments below:

IShowSpeed really messaged Islam Makhachev about sending his brother to train in Dagestan for 3 years. 🧢🤣



Via: @ishowspeedsui pic.twitter.com/nm3QnR50kd — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 29, 2026

Islam Makhachev is currently preparing for the first defense of his UFC welterweight title and is expected to enter the octagon in August, as per Dana White.