Joe Rogan Races to Defend Elon Musk Amid ‘Nazi Salute’ Allegations: ‘Fascism is Real Folks’

Joe Rogan was quick to defend Elon Musk after the Tesla Motors CEO was accused of using a Nazi salute while speaking at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Musk, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump throughout his re-election campaign, came under fire after his “my heart goes out to you” gesture towards the 47th President of the United States looked suspiciously like the infamous ‘Sieg Heil’ salute that was used by Nazis to greet one another.

While most have condemned Musk’s actions, suggesting that the Sultan of Space X knew exactly what he was doing, some have come to the defense of the richest man in the world. That includes long-time UFC color commentator Joe Rogan who called the accusations “dumb” while offering no real insight into what exactly Musk was thinking or attempting to do so—aside from the obvious.

“It’s [the allegations linking Musk to the Nazis due to the salute] so dumb,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast But they couldn’t help it. They saw a thing, and they’re like, ‘We’re gonna run with it. He’s [Musk] clearly showing he’s a Nazi. Trump’s in the office. He’s a Nazi. Fascism is real folks, here it is.”

Joe Rogan thinks everyone needs to stop comparing people to Adolf hitler

Rogan went on to claim that those pretending that ‘everyone is Hitler’ are ‘broken’ individuals as he continued to stand up for the billionaire who has appeared on his show five times before.