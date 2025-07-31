Is Jake Paul Really a Fighter, or Just Playing One? Former UFC Champion Blasts the YouTube-Boxer

UFC legend Vitor Belfort recently didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Jake Paul, calling out the YouTuber-turned-boxer in an interview with MMA Fighting. Belfort, a veteran of the cage known for his aggressive style and killer knockout power, made it clear that while Jake Paul might be a “fighter” in the loosest sense, he’s not what you’d call a real fighter. Belfort’s words cut straight to the heart of a heated debate in combat sports: is Jake Paul a genuine athlete or just a savvy entertainer riding the wave of celebrity boxing?

Vitor Belfort

For those living under a rock, Vitor Belfort is a name synonymous with UFC history. The Brazilian fighter made his UFC debut back in the late ’90s and quickly made a name for himself with his explosive knockouts. Belfort captured the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and has taken on some of the biggest names in MMA. His extensive career in mixed martial arts gives him a perspective steeped in the realities of the cage – sweat, blood, and guts, not just clicks and views.

Is Jake Paul Really a Fighter?

In contrast, Jake Paul started as a social media star, becoming famous on Vine and later YouTube. His transition into combat sports raised more eyebrows than fists initially. Now, Paul is mostly known for boxing outside the traditional pro circuit, taking on a mix of former athletes and fellow entertainers rather than seasoned professionals. While he’s undeniably built a sizable following and can sell fights, Belfort doesn’t see that as enough to call him a “real fighter.”

Belfort’s comments were pretty blunt, while speaking to MMA Fighting: “Jake Paul is a fighter. And I said, ‘What? What?’” He went on to explain that Paul created his own route, picking and choosing opponents, essentially crafting a career where the line between sport and spectacle blurs. “He is not a real fighter,” Belfort insisted, though he did acknowledge Paul’s success and respect what he’s done to shake things up. Still, Belfort seemed concerned that the public might confuse Paul’s brand of boxing with the real deal in the ring or cage.

“Jake Paul is a fighter. And I said, ‘What? What?’ But I understand he is now, but he he create a whole different element. He is not a real fighter. I have respect for what he did, but he’s not. Look, he picked his opponents. He created his career. But people think this is a real box. He’s not. And I mean, I know he’s successful. I know he did something but I mean this is not what it is. But now we live in this world that we call virtual reality. It’s not a reality, but MMA, it’s a reality.”

The former champ made a clear distinction between MMA and the kind of fame Paul enjoys. “Now we live in this world that we call virtual reality. It’s not a reality, but MMA, it’s a reality,” Belfort said. This hit home the idea that MMA is raw and genuine, grounded in years of training, discipline, and brutal competition – none of which you get from building a career by picking fights with guys who weren’t originally trained to throw punches professionally.

Jake Paul may be changing the game, bringing new eyes to boxing and combat sports, and even surprising critics with some wins, but from Belfort’s perspective, there’s a big difference between being a fighter and being a fighter. The UFC legend’s take reminds us that no matter how flashy the spotlight, the true measure of a fighter is tested in the uncompromising arena of reality, not the virtual one. Whether you agree or not, Belfort’s challenge to Jake Paul’s legitimacy in fighting adds an interesting chapter to the evolving story of combat sports in the digital age.