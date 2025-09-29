Is Dillon Danis vs Eddie Hall Actually Happening? UFC Veteran Breaks Down the Must-See Fight

Is Dillon Danis vs. Eddie Hall really going to happen?

As ridiculous as it sounds, rumors have been flying that the two would tussle inside the squared circle ever since their viral face-off at Misfits Boxing 22 in August.

Dillon Danis and Eddie Hall just agreed to fight in MMA next 😳pic.twitter.com/6VXbC68BM6 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 30, 2025



After scoring a 15-second submission victory over Warren Spencer in Manchester, Danis was met by Hall inside the ring, where the two exchanged words. Interestingly, Hall and Danis were previously rumored to fight one another, though the contest never came to fruition due to sanctioning issues. The key concern being the more than 100-pound weight difference between the two men.

Of course, that’s part of the intrigue.

“Eddie Hall versus Dylan Danis,” Sonnen said via his YouTube channel. “This is a topic that won’t go away. I can’t fully express why. PRIDE used to do this. Not Dana White’s thing. Dana is organized, serves a purpose, identifying the best in the world under skill set. Pride took huge guy versus smaller or white belt versus black belt, and the story pulled itself; usually the skilled guy wins. “Eddie Hall is huge, athletic, game as anyone. Do whatever you want with Eddie. He doesn’t scare. You don’t bluff him. He’s that kind of guy.”



According to reports, negotiations are currently ongoing between Danis, Hall, and Misfits Boxing to host an openweight MMA bout at a future event. Only time will tell if it all finally comes together.