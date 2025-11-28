“Is Carrying the Division!” Former UFC Title Challenger Praises Waldo Cortes-Acosta in Bold Claim

BySubham
Waldo Cortes-Acosta

A former UFC title challenger has praised Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s recent feats inside the octagon and urged the UFC to give him the heavyweight title if ‘Salsa Boy’ secures a win in his upcoming bout.

Cortes-Acosta, who is currently the number five-ranked heavyweight contender, has won four of his five bouts this year, with back-to-back knockout wins on his resume in November. 

Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Waldo Cortes-Acosta Eyes UFC Gold. [Image courtesy:
@WaldoCortesUFC on X]

Most recently, after knocking out Shamil Gaziev on short notice, he called out champion Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. However, the UFC has other plans for ‘Salsa Boy.’ Cortes-Acosta is going to be a part of the UFC 324 main card when the promotion debuts on Paramount+ on January 24, 2026.

Cortes-Acosta will lock horns with Derrick Lewis. After the fight announcements were made earlier today by Dana White, former UFC title challenger Renato Moicano took to X, lauding Cortes-Acosta. Moicano posted:

“If Waldo [Cortes-Acosta] beats Derrick Lewis, just take the heavyweight belt of whoever has it and give it to him !!!! Fu** that shit!!! Modferk is carrying the division!!! This fight is better than Paddy Pimblett vs [Justin] Gaethje!”

Check our Renato Moicano’s comments below:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta cautions other UFC heavyweight contenders

After securing back-to-back knockout victories this month, Waldo-Cortes Acosta wanted to fight again in December. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, he told Helwani that he would prefer a bout against Curtis Blaydes. Cortes-Acosta believes he is just one win away from securing a title shot.

On Renato Moicano’s aforementioned post, ‘Salsa Boy’ responded with a warning for the heavyweight contenders and champion Tom Aspinall. He wrote:

“Coming for all the madafak*rs and then the belt. I’m the pirate 🏴‍☠️ of the Heavyweight division. Anybody anytime anywhere 👊🏾🇩🇴🏴‍☠️🇩🇴🏴‍☠️🇩🇴🏴‍☠️👊🏾”

Check out Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s comments below:

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True Crime, and Pop Culture. A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, he has completed demanding 200, 300, and 600-km rides and competed in multiple races and brevets. He previously worked with Sportskeeda, covers MMA for LowKickMMA, and writes about women’s football for Soccer Souls. When he’s not chasing athletic goals, Subham enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. He draws inspiration from Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh and enjoys a diverse mix of music, including Post Malone, MGK, Russ, and Central Cee.

