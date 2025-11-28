“Is Carrying the Division!” Former UFC Title Challenger Praises Waldo Cortes-Acosta in Bold Claim

A former UFC title challenger has praised Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s recent feats inside the octagon and urged the UFC to give him the heavyweight title if ‘Salsa Boy’ secures a win in his upcoming bout.

Cortes-Acosta, who is currently the number five-ranked heavyweight contender, has won four of his five bouts this year, with back-to-back knockout wins on his resume in November.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta Eyes UFC Gold. [Image courtesy:

@WaldoCortesUFC on X]

Most recently, after knocking out Shamil Gaziev on short notice, he called out champion Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. However, the UFC has other plans for ‘Salsa Boy.’ Cortes-Acosta is going to be a part of the UFC 324 main card when the promotion debuts on Paramount+ on January 24, 2026.

Cortes-Acosta will lock horns with Derrick Lewis. After the fight announcements were made earlier today by Dana White, former UFC title challenger Renato Moicano took to X, lauding Cortes-Acosta. Moicano posted:

“If Waldo [Cortes-Acosta] beats Derrick Lewis, just take the heavyweight belt of whoever has it and give it to him !!!! Fu** that shit!!! Modferk is carrying the division!!! This fight is better than Paddy Pimblett vs [Justin] Gaethje!”

Check our Renato Moicano’s comments below:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta cautions other UFC heavyweight contenders

After securing back-to-back knockout victories this month, Waldo-Cortes Acosta wanted to fight again in December. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, he told Helwani that he would prefer a bout against Curtis Blaydes. Cortes-Acosta believes he is just one win away from securing a title shot.

On Renato Moicano’s aforementioned post, ‘Salsa Boy’ responded with a warning for the heavyweight contenders and champion Tom Aspinall. He wrote:

“Coming for all the madafak*rs and then the belt. I’m the pirate 🏴‍☠️ of the Heavyweight division. Anybody anytime anywhere 👊🏾🇩🇴🏴‍☠️🇩🇴🏴‍☠️🇩🇴🏴‍☠️👊🏾”

Check out Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s comments below: