Irwin Rivera still has the love of his family despite stabbing his two sisters in an unprovoked attack.

On Thursday, news broke regarding the arrest of Irwin Rivera, a police report has since been released. It was initially reported that the UFC bantamweight has been charged with two cases of first-degree murder before it was discovered both of Rivera’s victims – his sisters – had survived the attack.

One day later and Rivera’s sister Lezlye took to social media to confirm she and her sister Kelly are both “fine” following the attack. Lezlye also asked people to pray for her brother who was showing signs of mental illness in the days leading up to the attack.

“me and kelz are fine n well so we just wanna clear the air n let it be known that this is not about us! We love our brother to the fullest and anyone that knows us n our family knows exactly how much we all LOVE and mean to eachother and knows jst how close we as a family are , all we wish is for him to get the professional mental help he so desperately needs, Lezlye wrote on Facebook.

“This past weekend my brother hasn’t been acting like himself . Not sleeping or talking like himself and completely just losing interest in his training, which we all know is what he lives to do. This concerned me and had me jump on the next airplane ASAP n go check up on him. Unfortunately his mental stage was worse then we could of imagined and before we could help him he completely broke. This is not easy for me or my family but I ask to pleeeeesse keep MY BROTHER in your prayers , pray he can stabilize and come back to us bc sometime withing the past 24hours his mentality has been completely corrupted into something unrecognizable. Again we LOVE OUR BROTHER and are 100% here to support him n try n get him this help he so desperately needs!”

