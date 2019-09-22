Irene Aldana Puts Striking Clinic On Vanessa Melo – UFC Mexico City Results

Spread the word!













Next on the UFC Mexico City main card is a women’s bantamweight matchup between Irene Aldana and Vanessa Melo.

Round 1: The first round was a standup battle much like the previous one. While Melo was the one advancing more through the first five minutes, it was Aldana who was connecting with more meaningful strikes. Landing a large variety of strikes from punches, body shots and leg kicks, she more than likely won the opening round.

Round 2: Melo was much more aggressive in the second round but Aldana was still landing the more effective strikes. Melo resorted to a takedown attempt that was quickly stuffed by Aldana. As the round wore on, Melo did start to connect more but Aldana was still very much in control.

Round 3: Much of the same, though Melo did attempt to clinch up with Aldana who quickly got away before continuing her striking clinic on the UFC newcomer. She even looked for the finish as she was overwhelming Melo in the final minute but the latter was tough as she survived the full three rounds.

Official Result: Irene Aldana defeated Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26).