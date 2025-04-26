MMA Fight in China is Canceled by Sports Bureau due to “Indecent” Bikini at Weigh-Ins

A bikini has canceled an MMA title fight in China, causing outrage. A highly anticipated mixed martial arts title fight in China was abruptly canceled after fighter Miao Ding (丁苗) appeared at the official weigh-in wearing a bikini, triggering complaints and intervention from local sports authorities.

Miao Ding (丁苗) Bikini Ends Bout in China

Well-known figure in the Chinese MMA scene, Miao Ding, was set to compete for a championship when the incident occurred. According to her own account shared on social media, the cancellation was not the decision of event organizers, but rather a result of pressure from higher authorities. “Many friends care about me, I’d like to explain why the fight was cancelled. After the weigh-in, the organizer received complaint calls, they have to forcefully cancel my fighting. The reason is that I was considered to be indecent because I wore a bikini!” Ding explained.

She further elaborated that wearing a bikini for weigh-ins has been her standard practice since the start of her career. “I have been wearing a bikini for the weigh-in since my first competition. At that time, I wasn’t famous and no one paid attention to me. But now many fans follow me and are looking forward to watching my competition. At the same time, there are also people who hate me and even say that I have disgraced the reputation of athletes,” she wrote.

The controversy escalated after a scuffle broke out between Ding and her opponent during the weigh-in, adding tension to an already charged atmosphere. Despite support from the event’s organizers, Ding said the final decision came from the sports bureau. “The old codger from the Sports Bureau said I was indecent,” she stated. “The event organizing likes me very much, but it was the superior department that forced them to cancel my competition.”

“I‘m very sorry that the competition was cancelled and let everyone down. However, I will still insist on being myself. I believe that in such a big world, there will always be a place that can accommodate me.” Miao Ding explained.

丁苗 Mia Miao Ding

Miao Ding, 32, has been active on the Chinese MMA circuit for several years, with notable wins and a reputation for her distinctive presence at events.

Ding Miao, originally trained as an artist and a graduate of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, left a high-paying job to o pursue a career in combat sports. She has competed in over 40 bouts across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. Outside the ring, Ding maintains a vibrant public persona, often sharing her beach training sessions and personal life on social media. She is known for wearing bikinis both in training and at weigh-ins. Ding Miao is known for her fighting skills and distinctive personality, often using the phrase “干就完了” (“just do it”) as her motto.